Greek PM calls on junior partner to back him after talks collapse

ATHENS (Reuters) - Greek Prime Minister Antonis Samaras on Friday called on the small Democratic Left party in his ruling coalition to back him after talks to resume state television broadcasts collapsed, leaving the government in disarray.

Samaras said he had compromised by offering to re-hire 2,000 out of the 2,600 ERT workers who were fired when it was yanked off air last week, which was accepted by the Socialist PASOK party but rejected by the Democratic Left.

“I want us to continue together as we started but I will move on either way,” Samaras said in a televised statement.

“Our aim is to conclude our effort to save the country, always with a four-year term in the horizon. We hope for the Democratic Left’s support.”