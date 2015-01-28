Greece seeks to reassure bank investors, meet Eurobank

ATHENS (Reuters) - Greece’s new government will meet shareholders from Eurobank, the country’s second-biggest lender, on Friday to discuss the bank’s future, Deputy Prime Minister Yannis Dragasakis said on Wednesday, after a dramatic fall in banking stocks.

Greek financial shares plunged by more than 26 percent on Wednesday as investors took fright at prospects of a prolonged standoff between Athens and its European partners which could worsen deposit outflows and threaten bank liquidity .FTATBNK Shares in Eurobank EUBr.AT closed down 25.93 percent.

Dragasakis, who oversees the government’s economic council, played down the significance of the moves, saying that market turbulence was to be expected with the entry of a new government.

“This government wants the smooth operation of the banks and a rise in their share price,” he told reporters after a meeting with Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras.

“We are open to hearing ideas and proposals from private shareholders to strengthen banks and improve their position,” he said, ruling out any intervention that would weaken the position of private shareholders.

“The Greek state will exercise its rights in the banks without hurting the interests of the private shareholders.”