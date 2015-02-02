FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Britain's Osborne says Greek stand-off biggest risk to the global economy
Why no city should want Amazon’s HQ2
Why no city should want Amazon’s HQ2
Chaos and glitches: Covering Kenya's disputed election
Chaos and glitches: Covering Kenya's disputed election
Myanmar says aid access to conflict area not blocked
Myanmar says aid access to conflict area not blocked
#World News
February 2, 2015 / 12:43 PM / 3 years ago

Britain's Osborne says Greek stand-off biggest risk to the global economy

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - British finance minister George Osborne said on Monday that a stand-off between Greece and the euro zone over Greek debt was fast becoming the biggest risk to the global economy.

“We had a constructive discussion, and it is clear that the stand-off between Greece and the euro zone is the greatest risk to the global economy,” Osborne said after meeting Greek Finance Minister Yanis Varoufakis in London.

“I urge the Greek finance minister to act responsibly but it’s also important that the euro zone has a better plan for jobs and growth,” Osborne said.

“It is a rising threat to the British economy. And we have got to make sure that in Europe as in Britain, we choose competence over chaos.”

Reporting by David Milliken, writing by Guy Faulconbridge, editing by Kate Holton

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
