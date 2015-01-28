Greece to seek European support for new deal, avoid 'duel'

ATHENS (Reuters) - Greece’s finance minister on Wednesday said he plans to meet European counterparts to find a deal between the country and its creditors to replace the current bailout program, stressing that one could be found without a “duel” with Europe.

In his first remarks since formally taking over the finance ministry, Yanis Varoufakis said he would meet Eurogroup chief Jeroen Dijsselbloem this week and hold meetings with the Italian and French finance ministers in the coming days to win support.

“I‘m going to have similar meetings aiming at a new deal, a bridge, between the previous programs and the final deal between Greece, the EU, the ECB and the IMF which we are going to deliberate in a short period with our European partners, with the lenders, with the ECB,” Varoufakis said.

Varoufakis said the negotiations would not be easy, but said that he had agreed with Dijsselbloem to change the popular narrative of a looming clash between Greece and its European partners.

“There won’t be a duel between Greece and Europe,” he said, adding that the Eurogroup chief had assured him that common ground could be found through dialogue. “A new relationship of trust and honesty is being created between our country and Europe. The negotiations will not be easy. They never are.”