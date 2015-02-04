FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Merkel ally urges Greece to present plan to 'stand on its own feet'
Sections
Featured
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Future of Money
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Commentary
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
Business
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
February 4, 2015 / 5:27 PM / 3 years ago

Merkel ally urges Greece to present plan to 'stand on its own feet'

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN (Reuters) - A senior lawmaker in Chancellor Angela Merkel’s conservatives on Wednesday called on the new Greek government to present a strategy for how it wants to govern the country without the financial help from international lenders.

“We expect the new government (in Athens) to fulfill its responsibilities and present a plan for how the country can stand on its own feet without permanent support from others,” Norbert Barthle, spokesman on budgetary affairs for the conservatives in the lower house of parliament, told Germany’s Handelsblatt newspaper.

He also refused to comment on an apparent softening of Athens’ stance on a debt writedown and proposals for a new debt swap. “It hardly makes sense to comment on the Greek proposals because they are changing nearly every hour,” Barthle said.

Reporting by Michael Nienaber,; Editing by Caroline Copley.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.