Greek opposition accuses government of arranging new bailout

ATHENS (Reuters) - Greece’s leftist opposition Syriza has accused Athens of effectively arranging a new bailout deal with foreign lenders after the finance minister said there would be some supervision of reforms by the EU and IMF once the current bailout ends.

The anti-austerity, anti-bailout Syriza party is Greece’s most popular political group and is likely to win possible snap elections early next year. It has vowed to cancel deals signed without its consent if it came to power.

Under pressure ahead of a presidential vote in February that could trigger snap polls, Greece’s government has staked its survival on an early exit from the country’s unpopular 240-billion-euro ($300 billion) bailout program at the end of the year.

Finance Minister Gikas Hardouvelis in a Reuters interview on Wednesday for the first time spelled out details of the post-bailout period, saying Athens expected to have a six to 12 month period of limited supervision without micromanagement. He also disclosed that the IMF - deeply unpopular in Greece for insisting on austerity - would be involved.

Syriza said that was tantamount to a new bailout deal.

“In his statements to Reuters the finance minister confirmed the new bailout agreement, with supervision by the country’s lenders and the IMF staying put,” Syriza said in a statement.

“The government has no legal justification to sign a new bailout agreement with its lenders. Greek people do not grant it this right.”

Syriza, which polls show leads Prime Minister Antonis Samaras’s conservatives by a margin of 4-11 points, accused the government of being “trapped in a strategy of subservience”.

Foreign supervision is a deeply sensitive issue in Greece, which has struggled through repeated rounds of austerity at the behest of EU/IMF lenders. These pushed the economy into a six-year recession and sent unemployment to more than 28 percent.

Euro zone finance ministers meeting later on Thursday will consider three options on what happens after Greece exits its bailout, seeking to balance the need to reassure investors with the demands of domestic Greek politics.