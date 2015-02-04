FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Greece wants to put proposed solutions on table at end of May
February 4, 2015 / 7:58 PM / 3 years ago

Greece wants to put proposed solutions on table at end of May

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN (Reuters) - Greek Finance Minister Yanis Varoufakis said in an interview with German public broadcaster ARD on Wednesday he wanted to be given until the end of May to put proposed solutions to Athens’ problems on the table.

“Give us until the end of May, until the beginning of the summer, to be able to put our suggestions for a solution on the table so we can talk about them with our partners,” he said.

“Then we can come to new arrangements between Greece and Europe in the summer,” he added.

Reporting by Michelle Martin; editing by Andrew Roche

