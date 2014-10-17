FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Greece says talking to lenders on post-bailout credit line
October 17, 2014 / 1:12 PM / 3 years ago

Greece says talking to lenders on post-bailout credit line

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Greece's Prime Minister Antonis Samaras attends a parliament session before a confidence vote for the country's coalition government in Athens October 10, 2014. REUTERS/Yorgos Karahalis

ATHENS (Reuters) - Greek Prime Minister Antonis Samaras on Friday said his government is in talks with lenders over the country’s post-bailout period, including a potential credit line Athens could tap in case of market turmoil.

“It has been clear from Greece’s side that we don’t need a new bailout,” Samaras said in a statement.

“In any case, we all agree that Greece will stick to the path of reforms. Therefore, there is agreement on the day after and there is a serious discussion with our partners and lenders on the first transitional phase.”

Samaras wants Greece to abandon an EU/IMF bailout by the end of the year, over a year ahead of schedule.

Last week he said Athens was discussing the possibility of a precautionary credit line after the IMF suggested Greece pursue such an option. Speculation on such a facility has grown in recent days following a three-day selloff in Greek stocks and bonds.

Reporting by George Georgiopoulos, Writing by Deepa Babington

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
