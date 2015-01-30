FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
U.S. to work closely with Greece to resolve differences: White House spokesman
Sections
Featured
St. Louis protest turns violent
st. louis
St. Louis protest turns violent
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Future of Money
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Fed, bitcoin and other markets themes for the week ahead
Markets
Fed, bitcoin and other markets themes for the week ahead
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
January 30, 2015 / 6:28 PM / 3 years ago

U.S. to work closely with Greece to resolve differences: White House spokesman

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

White House Press Secretary Josh Earnest is seen before making a statement about the mass shooting in Paris, in the Brady Press Briefing Room at the White House in Washington, January 7, 2015. REUTERS/Larry Downing

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The United States will continue working closely with the new government in Greece and other European leaders to resolve differences that could improve Greece’s economy, a White House spokesman said Friday.

“We’re going to continue to work closely with the European Union, and that means engaging with the new political leaders in Greece to try to resolve these differences and get Greece and Europe and the global economy back on a path to growth and prosperity,” spokesman Josh Earnest said at a briefing.

Reporting By Amanda Becker; Editing by Sandra Maler

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.