U.S. to work closely with Greece to resolve differences: White House spokesman

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The United States will continue working closely with the new government in Greece and other European leaders to resolve differences that could improve Greece’s economy, a White House spokesman said Friday.

“We’re going to continue to work closely with the European Union, and that means engaging with the new political leaders in Greece to try to resolve these differences and get Greece and Europe and the global economy back on a path to growth and prosperity,” spokesman Josh Earnest said at a briefing.