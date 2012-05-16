Greece's anti-bailout SYRIZA leftists lead in poll

ATHENS (Reuters) - Greece’s radical leftist SYRIZA party is consolidating gains and on track to becoming the biggest group in parliament when voters return to the polls next month, while pro-bailout parties continue to suffer, an opinion poll showed on Wednesday.

The VPRC survey polled Greeks over the May 10-14 period as party leaders struggled to cobble together a coalition following an inconclusive May 6 election. Leaders admitted failure on Tuesday, and Greece is set to return to the ballot on June 17, according to a party source.

SYRIZA, which placed second in the election this month with nearly 17 percent of the vote, now commands support from 20.3 percent of voters, the poll showed.

The conservative New Democracy’s support slipped sharply to 14.2 percent while backing for the Socialist PASOK party dipped to 10.9 percent, both well below levels seen in a previous poll conducted after the election.

The VPRC poll does not exclude undecided voters, who accounted for 17.3 percent of those surveyed.