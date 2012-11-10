Opinion poll shows Greek opposition pulling ahead

ATHENS (Reuters) - Three percent of Greeks trust their politicians, according to a new survey which shows rising support for opposition parties across the spectrum, from left-wing SYRIZA to ultra-nationalist Golden Dawn.

According to the KAPA Research poll, SYRIZA, which opposes the government’s austerity policies, is the most popular party with 23.1 percent support, up from 20.7 percent in June. Golden Dawn had 10.4 percent support, up from 7.5 percent in June.

The survey showed that unemployment was the biggest concern for Greeks. According to official figures released on Thursday, Greece’s unemployment rate rose to a record 25.4 percent in August, more than double the euro zone average.

Support for the conservative New Democracy party, part of a pro-austerity coalition, fell to 20.6 percent from 23.6.

Only 3 percent of Greeks trusted politicians and two-thirds had a negative view of both the government and opposition-leading SYRIZA, according to the survey released on Friday.

Over two-thirds of the population expect the situation in Greece to deteriorate in the next five years.

However, most people in the Mediterranean state of 10 million people think the present government should be given more time to address the country’s problems, the poll showed.

Euro zone finance ministers will meet in Brussels on Monday to discuss whether to release a new tranche of loans to the near-bankrupt country.