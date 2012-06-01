New Greek poll gives anti-bailout leftists 6-point lead

Head of Greece's radical left SYRIZA party Alexis Tsipras addresses a news conference after a meeting with German left wing party Die Linke in Berlin May 22, 2012. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz

ATHENS (Reuters) - A new Greek opinion poll published on Friday showed the anti-bailout leftist SYRIZA party with a six-point lead over their conservative pro-bailout rivals, ahead of a key election on June 17 that may decide whether the country will stay in the euro zone or not.

If elections took place today, SYRIZA would get 31.5 percent of the vote versus 26.5 percent for the conservative New Democracy, according to the Public Issue/Kathimerini poll.

The finding contradicts most other pollsters, who show New Democracy with a slight lead. In its latest survey published on May 24, Public Issue projected a 4-point lead for SYRIZA.

Below is a table of recent poll results:

Agency Date** ND SYRIZA PASOK I.G. KKE D.L. G.D.

*P.I. 1/6 25.5 31.5 13.5 5.5 5.5 7.5 4.5

KAPA 1/6 26.1 23.6 9.9 5.3 5.7 4.4 5.1

RASS 1/6 26.5 24.2 12.1 5.8 5.2 5.4 3.6

*MRB 31/5 27.6 26.0 14.6 7.1 4.7 6.6 5.4

*MARC 31/5 28.8 27.0 13.9 7.0 6.3 5.9 4.6

Alco 31/5 25.0 22.7 12.5 6.5 5.0 5.2 4.5

*D.RC 31/5 28.4 25.6 13.9 7.0 5.7 6.2 5.4

*Pulse 30/5 27.0 27.0 14.5 7.5 5.5 5.5 5.5

*VPRC 30/5 26.5 30.0 12.5 7.5 5.5 7.5 4.5

GPO 30/5 23.4 22.1 13.5 7.4 5.9 5.1 4.2

*Pulse 26/5 26.5 26.0 15.5 7.5 5.0 5.5 5.5

*MARC 26/5 27.7 25.5 15.2 7.7 5.5 6.3 4.4

*Alco 26/5 25.6 22.9 14.0 6.4 5.6 4.6 4.6

Kapa 26/5 25.8 20.1 13.0 5.4 6.3 5.3 5.2

*MRB 26/5 27.1 25.6 14.7 7.7 5.2 6.1 5.2

*Metr. 25/5 27.0 27.2 14.8 7.2 5.2 6.2 4.9

*VPRC 25/5 26.0 28.5 12.5 7.0 3.0 7.0 5.5

RASS 25/5 23.6 21.4 13.1 5.8 4.8 6.2 3.8

*D.RC 24/5 29.4 28.8 13.3 6.6 5.8 4.1 6.4

*P.I. 24/5 26.0 30.0 15.5 8.0 5.0 6.5 4.0

*P.I. 19/5 24.0 28.0 15.0 8.0 5.0 7.0 4.5

*Alco 19/5 23.1 21.4 13.5 7.3 5.2 6.0 3.8

*MRB 19/5 24.4 23.8 14.5 8.5 5.9 6.9 5.8

*Metr. 19/5 23.8 25.1 17.4 7.8 5.8 6.3 4.8

*MARC 17/5 26.1 23.7 14.9 8.1 5.8 6.3 4.8

*Pulse 17/5 21.5 24.5 15.5 8.0 6.0 6.0 6.0

VPRC 16/5 14.5 20.3 10.9 3.7 4.4 6.1 2.2

Kapa 13/5 18.1 20.5 12.2 8.4 6.5 5.0 5.8

*Metr. 12/5 21.7 25.5 14.6 10.5 5.3 5.4 4.7

*MARC 10/5 20.3 27.7 12.6 10.2 7.0 4.9 5.7

Elect. 6/5 18.9 16.8 13.2 10.6 8.5 6.1 7.0

*Poll result effectively excludes undecided voters and those who refused to say how they will vote, to project how the poll data would translate into an actual vote result.

** Date of publication

ND: New Democracy (Conservative, pro-bailout)

SYRIZA: Left Coalition (Leftist, anti-bailout)

PASOK: Panhellenic Socialist Movement (pro-bailout)

I.G.: Independent Greeks (conservative, anti-bailout)

KKE: Communists (anti-bailout)

D.L.: Democratic Left (moderate left, anti-austerity)

G.D: Golden Dawn (far-right, anti-bailout)