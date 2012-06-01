New Greek poll gives anti-bailout leftists 6-point lead

ATHENS (Reuters) - A new Greek opinion poll published on Friday showed the anti-bailout leftist SYRIZA party with a six-point lead over their conservative pro-bailout rivals, ahead of a key election on June 17 that may decide whether the country will stay in the euro zone or not.
If elections took place today, SYRIZA would get 31.5 percent of the vote versus 26.5 percent for the conservative New Democracy, according to the Public Issue/Kathimerini poll.
The finding contradicts most other pollsters, who show New Democracy with a slight lead. In its latest survey published on May 24, Public Issue projected a 4-point lead for SYRIZA.
Below is a table of recent poll results:
Agency Date** ND SYRIZA PASOK I.G. KKE D.L. G.D.
Alco 31/5 25.0 22.7 12.5 6.5 5.0 5.2 4.5
*Pulse 30/5 27.0 27.0 14.5 7.5 5.5 5.5 5.5
*Pulse 26/5 26.5 26.0 15.5 7.5 5.0 5.5 5.5
*Alco 26/5 25.6 22.9 14.0 6.4 5.6 4.6 4.6
Kapa 26/5 25.8 20.1 13.0 5.4 6.3 5.3 5.2
*Metr. 25/5 27.0 27.2 14.8 7.2 5.2 6.2 4.9
*Alco 19/5 23.1 21.4 13.5 7.3 5.2 6.0 3.8
*Metr. 19/5 23.8 25.1 17.4 7.8 5.8 6.3 4.8
*Pulse 17/5 21.5 24.5 15.5 8.0 6.0 6.0 6.0
Kapa 13/5 18.1 20.5 12.2 8.4 6.5 5.0 5.8
*Metr. 12/5 21.7 25.5 14.6 10.5 5.3 5.4 4.7
Elect. 6/5 18.9 16.8 13.2 10.6 8.5 6.1 7.0
*Poll result effectively excludes undecided voters and those who refused to say how they will vote, to project how the poll data would translate into an actual vote result.
** Date of publication
ND: New Democracy (Conservative, pro-bailout)
SYRIZA: Left Coalition (Leftist, anti-bailout)
PASOK: Panhellenic Socialist Movement (pro-bailout)
I.G.: Independent Greeks (conservative, anti-bailout)
KKE: Communists (anti-bailout)
D.L.: Democratic Left (moderate left, anti-austerity)
G.D: Golden Dawn (far-right, anti-bailout)
Reporting by Harry Papachristou and George Georgiopoulos; editing by Todd Eastham