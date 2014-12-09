FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Small right-wing Greek party says wants early elections
December 9, 2014 / 2:02 PM / 3 years ago

Small right-wing Greek party says wants early elections

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ATHENS (Reuters) - Independent Greeks, a small right-wing Greek party whose lawmakers are being courted by the government and the opposition ahead of a presidential vote, reiterated on Tuesday that it would vote against the government’s candidate.

“We’ve said it from the first moment - we were straight-forward,” party spokesman Terence Quick said in a statement. “For us it’s not an issue of the candidate. Greece needs to turn a page and hold elections now.”

Earlier, the Democratic Left party also said it would not back the government’s presidential candidate in the vote which was scheduled to start on Dec. 17.

Reporting by Renee Maltezou

