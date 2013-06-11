Failed privatization will not trigger more austerity: Greek PM

ATHENS (Reuters) - Greece will not adopt additional austerity measures to compensate for a shortfall in revenues from failing to find a buyer for the state-run gas firm DEPA, Greek Prime Minister Antonis Samaras said on Tuesday.

“There are many people who say there will be (austerity) measures - it’s ludicrous,” Samaras told reporters during a joint news conference with Luxembourg Prime Minister Jean-Claude Juncker.

Failure to sell DEPA means Athens is likely to miss its binding target to raise at least 1.8 billion euros from privatization revenues by the end of September and an indicative one to raise at least 2.5 billion euros by the end of this year.