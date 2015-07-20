FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Greek prosecutor charges privatization agency officials over state asset deal
Sections
Featured
Floridians return to shattered homes as storm arrives in Georgia
Irma's aftermath
Floridians return to shattered homes as storm arrives in Georgia
Senators demand answers on Equifax hacking
Cyber Risk
Senators demand answers on Equifax hacking
Seven stocks to watch during the iPhone launch
Technology
Seven stocks to watch during the iPhone launch
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
July 20, 2015 / 1:24 PM / 2 years ago

Greek prosecutor charges privatization agency officials over state asset deal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ATHENS (Reuters) - A Greek prosecutor has charged officials at the country’s privatization agency over a sale and lease-back deal of 28 state-owned buildings, court officials said on Monday.

The state suffered damages of more than 500 million euros ($541.90 million) due to the deal, the court officials said citing the prosecutor’s 200-page report.

The deal with Eurobank Properties and Ethniki Pangaia was clinched for 261 million euros in 2013 and concluded in 2014.

Financial advisors were charged with breach of duty, while three persons who were members of the board at the HRADF privatization agency at the time have been charged with embezzlement for withholding interest payments.

They have not yet responded to the charges, the court officials said.

Reporting by Angeliki Koutantou and Costas Georgizas; Writing by Renee Maltezou; Editing by Ingrid Melander

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.