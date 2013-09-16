FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Earthquake felt in Greek capital, no damage reported
Sections
Featured
With cell service crippled, Puerto Ricans look skyward for a signal
Puerto Rico
With cell service crippled, Puerto Ricans look skyward for a signal
1926-2017
HUgh Hefner
1926-2017
Facebook, Google, Twitter to testify on Russian meddling
Technology
Facebook, Google, Twitter to testify on Russian meddling
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Environment
September 16, 2013 / 3:23 PM / 4 years ago

Earthquake felt in Greek capital, no damage reported

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ATHENS (Reuters) - An earthquake shook buildings in the Greek capital on Monday but there were no immediate reports of casualties or damage.

A magnitude 4.5 quake struck central Greece just before 1500 GMT and was followed by a stronger tremor, the Athens Geodynamics Institute said. Fire brigade officials said they had not received any calls for assistance.

Greece is often rattled by earthquakes, most causing no serious damage. A 5.9 magnitude quake in 1999 killed 143 people.

Reporting by Renee Maltezou, writing by Deepa Babington; Editing by Janet Lawrence

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.