Earthquake felt in Greek capital, no damage reported

ATHENS (Reuters) - An earthquake shook buildings in the Greek capital on Monday but there were no immediate reports of casualties or damage.

A magnitude 4.5 quake struck central Greece just before 1500 GMT and was followed by a stronger tremor, the Athens Geodynamics Institute said. Fire brigade officials said they had not received any calls for assistance.

Greece is often rattled by earthquakes, most causing no serious damage. A 5.9 magnitude quake in 1999 killed 143 people.