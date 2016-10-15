FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
10 months ago
Quake rattles northwestern Greece, road damaged
#Environment
October 15, 2016 / 9:09 PM / 10 months ago

Quake rattles northwestern Greece, road damaged

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A Greek national flag flutters atop the Athens University, Greece, May 5, 2016.Alkis Konstantinidis/File Photo

ATHENS (Reuters) - A quake of magnitude 5.2 struck northwestern Greece, close to the country's border with Albania, late on Saturday, Athens' Geodynamic Institute reported, causing damage but no casualties.

The quake's epicenter was 12 km (8 miles) northwest of the city of Ioannina, said an official at the Institute.

There was some damage to the mountainous road network in the area due to falling rocks but no casualties, said a police official who spoke on condition of anonymity.

The tremor was also felt on the Corfu island in the Ionian Sea, a popular tourist destination, according to the semi-state Athens News Agency.

Greece and the surrounding region is often rattled by earthquakes, mostly at sea which cause no serious damage.

Reporting by Angeliki Koutantou; Editing by Kevin Liffey and Diane Craft

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
