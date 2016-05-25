FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Magnitude 5.5 earthquake strikes off Greek island
May 25, 2016 / 9:10 AM / a year ago

Magnitude 5.5 earthquake strikes off Greek island

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ATHENS (Reuters) - A 5.5 magnitude earthquake struck off the coast of the Greek island of Crete on Wednesday but there no immediate reports of damage, authorities said.

The Athens Geodynamic institute said the quake occurred some 31 kilometers (19 miles) south-east of Zakros at a depth of 10 kilometers.

Greece, at the southeastern end of Europe, is often buffeted by earthquakes. Most cause no serious damage.

“We shook a lot but it didn’t last long - a few seconds,” a resident on the island told Reuters by telephone.

Reporting by Athens bureau; Writing by Karolina Tagaris

