ATHENS A quake measuring 5.4 struck off the coast of the Greek island of Rhodes late on Tuesday, Athens Geodynamic Institute reported, but there were no reports of damage or casualties.

The quake's epicenter was at sea, about 30 kilometers (19 miles) off Rhodes and 387 kilometers (240 miles) southeast of Athens.

Greece and its surrounding region are often rattled by earthquakes at sea, most causing no serious damage.

