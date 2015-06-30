FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Fitch downgrades Greece's rating as default looms
#Business News
June 30, 2015 / 8:43 PM / 2 years ago

Fitch downgrades Greece's rating as default looms

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

A Greek national flag flutters atop the university building as dark clouds fill the sky in Athens, Greece, June 30, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

(Reuters) - Fitch cut its long-term rating on Greece to ‘CC’ from ‘CCC’ amid turmoil over the country’s debt negotiations, that have led to fears that the country could make an exit from the eurozone.

Greece, which has received nearly 240 billion euros in two bailouts from the European Union and International Monetary Fund since 2010, is inching closer to a default on a 1.6 billion euro debt repayment to the IMF which falls due on Tuesday.

The ratings agency said the breakdown of the negotiations between the Greek government and its creditors has significantly increased the risk that the country will not be able to meet its debt obligations in the next few months.

The downgrade comes a day after S&P lowered its sovereign rating on the country and said that the probability of Greece exiting the eurozone was now about 50 percent.

"We now view a default on government debt held by private creditors as probable," Fitch said in a statement. (bit.ly/1IL0fSS)

Fitch also lowered Greece’s country ceiling to ‘CCC’ from ‘B-’ due to the imposition of capital controls and the risk of a permanent break from the eurozone.

Reporting by Narottam Medhora in Bengaluru; Editing by Joyjeet Das

