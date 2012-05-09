Anti-bailout government impossible in Greece: party leader

ATHENS (Reuters) - The leader of a small right-wing party said on Wednesday there was not enough parliamentary support to form a Greek government opposing the EU/IMF bailout.

“It is an established fact there is not a sufficient majority to form an anti-bailout front,” said Panos Kammenos, leader of the “Independent Greeks” party which came fourth in May 6 elections.

Kammenos spoke after meeting the leader of Greece’s Left Coalition (SYRIZA), Alexis Tsipras, who is trying to form an anti-bailout government after the election.