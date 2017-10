ATHENS (Reuters) - Greece’s four largest commercial banks will receive 18 billion euros ($23 billion) recapitalization funds by Friday, a senior Greek banker said on Tuesday.

“We will get the money by Friday at the latest. Maybe we will get it tomorrow,” said the banker, who declined to be identified. The funds are needed to recapitalize Alpha Bank, National Bank of Greece, EFG Eurobank and Piraeus Bank.

($1 = 0.7832 euro)