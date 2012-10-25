FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Greek coalition ally maintains opposition to labor reforms
#World News
October 25, 2012 / 6:27 PM / in 5 years

Greek coalition ally maintains opposition to labor reforms

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ATHENS (Reuters) - A junior partner in Greece’s three-party coalition government said on Thursday that it would vote against the labor reforms demanded by the country’s international lenders.

The Democratic Left party also asked the troika of the European Commission, European Central Bank and International Monetary Fund lenders to withdraw these reforms.

“We call on the troika to withdraw the labor reforms,” DIMAR’s representative Sakis Papathanasiou said in a televised statement. Democratic Left’s opposition to the reforms has held up a deal on an austerity package that Greece needs to push through to secure more aid that will help keep it afloat.

Reporting by Renee Maltezou; Editing by Michael Roddy

