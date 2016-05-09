FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
EU's Katainen says Greek reforms a major step forward
Sections
Trump's Houston trip will serve as empathy test
Politics
Trump's Houston trip will serve as empathy test
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
May 9, 2016 / 8:35 AM / a year ago

EU's Katainen says Greek reforms a major step forward

European Commission Vice-President Jyrki Katainen addresses a news conference on the Single Market Strategy at the EU Commission headquarters in Brussels, Belgium October 28, 2015. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HELSINKI (Reuters) - Greece’s reform package is a major step forward but Eurogroup finance ministers will probably not release a multi-billion euro bailout right away, European Commission Deputy President Jyrki Katainen said on Monday.

He told Finnish broadcaster YLE it was likely that further discussions on debt relief would come before the five billion euro package is released.

Greek lawmakers earlier passed unpopular pension and tax reforms that the country’s leftist-led government hopes will persuade official creditors to unlock bailout cash.

“Last night’s decisions were a major step forward. I don’t have the latest information, if something’s still missing, but as a starting point, Greece has done what was expected,” Katainen said.

“It’s possible the Eurogroup finance ministers will at some point decide to extend loan maturities and perhaps also lower interests rates,” Katainen said.

Reporting by Tuomas Forsell; Editing by Tom Heneghan

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.