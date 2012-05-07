FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Greek euro exit would be catastrophe: EFSF head
May 7, 2012 / 10:39 AM / in 5 years

Greek euro exit would be catastrophe: EFSF head

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN (Reuters) - A Greek exit from the euro zone would be catastrophic not just for Greece, the head of the euro zone’s temporary rescue fund said on Monday, a day after pro-bailout ruling parties lost their majority in parliament in Athens.

If Greece exited the euro zone that would “of course have a huge impact not just for other program countries, not just for the banks, but also for Greece itself,” Regling said, adding Greece’s public creditors would also suffer. “It would be a catastrophe for Greece.”

Regling also said it was completely out of the question that the European Stability Mechanism (ESM) would directly recapitalize banks, a proposal by some policymakers to help Spanish banks.

Reporting by Gernot Heller; Editing by Noah Barkin

