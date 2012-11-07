EU's Rehn: maturity, interest change possible on Greek loans, no haircut

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - - Lengthening the maturities of official loans to Greece and lowering interest charged on them could help reduce the country’s huge public debt, but a haircut is not on the agenda and is not necessary, the EU’s top economic official said.

EU Economic and Monetary Affairs Commissioner Olli Rehn said the International Monetary Fund, the European Commission and the European Central Bank were now working with the Greek government to find a way to cut the debt, seen at almost 190 percent of GDP next year, to a more sustainable level around 120 percent.

“The debt burden of Greece is clearly not sustainable,” Rehn told Reuters in an interview.

“It is important to look at ways and means to reduce the debt burden of Greece. We are currently doing this together with the IMF and the Greek government and it may be a combination of factors related to the length of maturities and level of interest rates of official loans,” Rehn said.

“However, no haircuts of official loans are on the agenda and they are not necessary,” he said.

He said Greece had a key role to play in the talks because its parliament had to vote through a structural reform package on Wednesday and another, fiscal one during the weekend, for talks on debt reduction to move forward.

The parliamentary votes were also key for Greece to get two more years to reach an agreed primary surplus target of 4.5 percent of GDP in 2016 rather than 2014, to give the country’s shrinking economy some respite and help growth.

Such a two-year extension would require additional financing from the euro zone - a tough sell in several euro zone countries where public opinion has grown tired of financing Greece.

“We are assessing the financing needs in case the Greek adjustment programme were to be prolonged by two years,” Rehn said.

”This will, of course, depend on parliamentary votes in the Greek parliament on Wednesday on the package of structural reforms and during the weekend on the package of fiscal consolidation.

“These are the necessary conditions for moving forward to talks on financing and debt sustainability,” he said.

Asked if it was likely that adjustment programmes for Greece, Cyprus and Spain would be dealt with together, as a package to facilitate their passage through national parliaments, notably in Germany, Rehn said:

“It may not be possible to lump everything together, but I realize the challenges in parliamentary debates and the sensitivity of these issues from a political point of view.”

“I would expect that we will have several cases to be dealt with in national parliaments, at least the case of Greece and Cyprus. Concerning Spain - that will depend on whether there is going to be a request from the Spanish government.” (Reporting by Jan Strupczewski and Oliver Denzer; editing by Rex Merrifield)