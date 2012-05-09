FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Greek conservatives say will not reject bailout
#World News
May 9, 2012 / 8:21 AM / in 5 years

Greek conservatives say will not reject bailout

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ATHENS (Reuters) - Greece’s conservatives said on Tuesday they would not renege on a pledge to abide by the EU/IMF bailout deal that saved the country from bankruptcy, rejecting the condition set by a leftist party to help form a coalition government.

“He is asking me to put my signature to the destruction of Greece. I won’t do this,” New Democracy leader Antonis Samaras said in a televised statement, referring to Left Coalition leader Alexis Tsipras who has been given a three-day mandate to try and form an administration.

Samaras said he would be ready to tolerate a minority government that would ensure Greece’s euro membership but said Tsipras did not guarantee that.

Reporting by Harry Papachristou; Writing by Ingrid Melander, editing by Mike Peacock

