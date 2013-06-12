FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Greek PM refuses to back down on state TV closure
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Media Industry News
June 12, 2013 / 6:15 PM / in 4 years

Greek PM refuses to back down on state TV closure

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

An employee watches a speech by Greece's Prime Minister Antonis Samaras on a television screen, inside Greek state television ERT headquarters in Athens June 12, 2013. REUTERS/John Kolesidis

ATHENS (Reuters) - Greek Prime Minister Antonis Samaras on Wednesday said he would press ahead with plans to reform state broadcaster ERT and launched a blistering attack against those opposing its closure.

In remarks at an awards ceremony, he made no reference to a demand by his junior coalition partners to hold a meeting to resolve the issue and reopen the state broadcaster immediately.

“When thousands of business close and hundreds were losing their jobs there was no such reaction,” he said.

“They are shouting because they don’t want to lose their privileges, they are not shouting for the rights of the people... It is an outbreak of the hypocrisy that has brought Greece to this point and a system that is not willing to give up its privileges.”

The surprise shutdown of ERT has triggered a public clash within Samaras’s fragile three-party coalition, reopening concerns about political stability in Greece.

Reporting by Harry Papachristou, writing by Karolina Tagaris, editing by Deepa Babington

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.