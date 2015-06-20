FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
France's Sapin says Grexit must be avoided
Sections
Featured
Tempers flare as Florida Keys evacuees wait to go home
Irma's aftermath
Tempers flare as Florida Keys evacuees wait to go home
Senators demand answers on Equifax hacking
Cyber Risk
Senators demand answers on Equifax hacking
Price tag dampens iPhone enthusiasm in China
Technology
Price tag dampens iPhone enthusiasm in China
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
June 20, 2015 / 10:03 PM / 2 years ago

France's Sapin says Grexit must be avoided

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

French Finance minister Michel Sapin (front) and Budget junior minister Christian Eckert (rear) leave after a meeting at the Elysee Palace in Paris, France, June 9, 2015. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

PARIS (Reuters) - French finance minister Michel Sapin said in a newspaper interview that it would be a disaster for Greece if Athens left the euro zone and that all must be done to avoid such scenario, whose full consequences were hard to assess.

Sapin also said that Greece, which faces demands for tax rises and additional savings, must make proposals that are “solid” and “serious”.

“We must find a deal allowing Greece to avoid an imminent disaster and durably return to employment, growth and investment,” Sapin told Le Journal du Dimanche.

Asked what would happen if Greece exited the euro zone, Sapin said: “It’s an unknown area. The size of the risks is unknown. So we must avoid this scenario”.

Euro zone leaders will hold an emergency summit on Monday to try to avert a Greek default. Bank withdrawals have accelerated and Greek government revenue has slumped as Athens and international creditors remain deadlocked over an aid-for-reform deal.

Failure to clinch a deal with creditors by the end of this month would see Greece default on a 1.6 billion euro loan payment to the IMF, making it the first euro zone member to go broke and potentially driving it out of the single currency.

On Thursday, Sapin said on France Info radio that it would be a total catastrophe for Greece if Athens left the euro zone but that France was doing all it could to find a deal.

Reporting by Dominique Vidalon; Editing by David Gregorio

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.