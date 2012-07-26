FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Greece hammers out savings demanded by lenders: source
July 26, 2012 / 8:49 AM / in 5 years

Greece hammers out savings demanded by lenders: source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ATHENS (Reuters) - Greece’s government has found 11.7 billion euros in savings for 2013 and 2014 demanded by foreign lenders and will present it later on Thursday to the leaders of its ruling coalition for final approval, a senior finance ministry official said.

“The government has finalized the plan and will present it later today to political leaders,” a senior finance ministry official told Reuters.

Greek Prime Minister Antonis Samaras is scheduled to meet the heads of the two other parties of his ruling coalition later on Thursday.

Reporting by Harry Papachristou

