5 months ago
Parcel with explosives mailed to German finance minister from Greece: police
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
Shift from non-GAAP bottom lines could be good for stocks
Unwavering Trump voters say they will not miss Steve Bannon
#World News
March 15, 2017 / 10:36 PM / 5 months ago

Parcel with explosives mailed to German finance minister from Greece: police

German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble presents draft budget for 2018 and mid-term plans for state spending until 2021 during a news conference in Berlin, Germany, March 15, 2017.Fabrizio Bensch

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

ATHENS (Reuters) - A parcel containing explosives was mailed to German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble from Greece but was spotted by the German finance ministry's mail department, Greek police said on Wednesday.

"German police have informed us that the package, sent via Greek postal service ELTA, had Greek stamps on it," a police official told Reuters, declining to be named.

Police were informed verbally of the incident by their German counterparts and were awaiting documentation.

Greek Deputy Citizens Protection Minister Nikos Toskas has been in touch with his German counterpart, the official said.

Schaueble is not popular in Greece, perceived as a hardliner on austerity.

Police said the sender's name on the package was that of senior conservative politician Adonis Georgiadis, vice president of the New Democracy party, which is currently leading the leftist-led coalition government in opinion polls.

Georgiadis confirmed that his name had been used as the sender of the parcel.

"Unfortunately it is true and not funny at all. My targeting by terrorists is continuous," he said in a tweet.

Assailants attacked Georgiadis' bookstore in Athens with gas canisters a day earlier, causing light damage.

Reporting by George Georgiopoulos; Editing by Jonathan Oatis

