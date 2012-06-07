Greek economic mood sours in May as elections looms

ATHENS (Reuters) - Sentiment about Greece’s economy, now in its fifth year of recession, worsened slightly in May as the country faced up to a future that remains under certain ahead of elections on June 17, the country’s leading economic institute said on Thursday.

The Foundation for Economic and Industrial Research (IOBE) said its index - based on consumer confidence gauges and indexes for business expectations in manufacturing, construction, retail and services - fell to 76 points from 77.3 in April, way below its average level of 100 between 1996 and 2006.

IOBE said uncertainty about the economy and the implementation of an austerity program that Athens is carrying out in return for an EU/IMF bailout continued to weigh. Almost 22 percent of Greeks are unemployed.

“The impasse in forming a government (after the May 6 vote) intensified the mood of uncertainty,” IOBE said. “As a result there was no rise in the index, which has been usually the case during pre-election periods.”

Latest polls show parties supporting and opposing Greece’s international bailout are virtually neck-and-neck going into the June 17 parliamentary vote, which may decide the country’s future in the euro zone.

Greece’s fiscal derailment in 2009, when its budget deficit ballooned to 15.6 percent of national output, sparked its worst economic crisis since World War Two.

The 215 billion euro economy is expected to contract by about 5 percent this year after a 6.9 percent slump in 2011.

The think tank said economic sentiment deteriorated most in manufacturing and construction, while the mood in retail trade and services improved marginally.

With unemployment hitting record levels and wages squeezed by higher taxes, Greek consumers remain the most pessimistic in Europe, the think tank said. Three out of five expect their economic situation to worsen in the next 12 months.

The modest drop in Greece’s overall economic sentiment in May compared with a drop in the euro zone’s reading in the same month, to 90.6 points from 92.9 in April.