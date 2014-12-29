FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Italy's Renzi says four more dead recovered from ferry
#World News
December 29, 2014 / 11:47 AM / 3 years ago

Italy's Renzi says four more dead recovered from ferry

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A passenger is helped as he leaves from the "Spirit of Piraeus" cargo container ship after arriving in Bari harbour, after the car ferry Norman Atlantic caught fire in waters off Greece December 29, 2014. REUTERS/Yara Nardi

ROME (Reuters) - Italian Prime Minister Matteo Renzi said on Monday that four more bodies had been recovered from the car ferry that caught fire off the coast of Greece, bringing the death toll to five.

Renzi said during an end-year press conference that about 60 passengers remained on board more than 24 hours after the fire started and they would be brought to safety within “a few hours”.

Rescue efforts of the more than 470 passengers originally aboard the ship have been hampered by high winds and rough seas.

Reporting by Steve Scherer

