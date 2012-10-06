FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Captain killed, tourists hurt in blast on Greek boat
October 6, 2012 / 7:57 PM / 5 years ago

Captain killed, tourists hurt in blast on Greek boat

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ATHENS (Reuters) - A small replica cannon blew up on a mock pirate ship off the southern Aegean island of Kos on Saturday, killing the boat’s captain and injuring five passengers, Greek coastguard officials said.

The cannon had been loaded with explosive powder, such as that found in fireworks.

A coastguard official, who declined to be named, said the captain died in the explosion. Two Dutch passengers, a Belgian and two German children were hurt, a second coastguard official told Reuters.

“Their injuries are not life-threatening,” the official told Reuters, adding that a relative of the captain had managed to steer the boat back to port.

The 15-metre ship was carrying 26 passengers at the time.

Reporting by Renee Maltezou; Writing by Matt Robinson; Editing by Alison Williams

