Greek coastguard holds suspect ship carrying arms
November 8, 2013 / 10:57 PM / 4 years ago

Greek coastguard holds suspect ship carrying arms

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ATHENS (Reuters) - Greek authorities have detained a cargo ship carrying large quantities of weapons and ammunition, the country’s coastguard said on Friday.

The vessel was lacking proper U.N. documents for arms shipments in conflict zones and the size of its cargo appeared to be larger than indicated on its loading documents, a coastguard official said on condition of anonymity.

He did not give further details.

The Sierra-Leone flagged vessel was intercepted in Greek waters earlier on Friday and was now held on the island of Rhodes. Its eight-man crew of three Turks and five Indians was also detained.

The ship left port in Ukraine, the official said, citing satellite data. “The vessel’s loading documents were showing it was heading to Libya but its route suggests that it might be heading somewhere else,” he added.

Reporting by Harry Papachristou; editing by Tom Pfeiffer

