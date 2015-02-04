FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Greek cargo ship attacked off Nigeria; one crew member killed
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Future of Money
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Labor reform in France's Macron economy
Commentary
Labor reform in France's Macron economy
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
Business
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
#World News
February 4, 2015 / 7:50 PM / 3 years ago

Greek cargo ship attacked off Nigeria; one crew member killed

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ATHENS (Reuters) - Gunmen attacked a Greek-owned tanker while it was waiting to load off Nigeria late on Tuesday, killing its Greek deputy captain and taking hostage three other crew, Greece’s coastguard said on Wednesday.

The attack on the vessel Kalamos, which had a crew of 23 and was sailing under a Maltese flag, took place at Qua Iboe, a sea area between Cameroon and Nigeria, the coastguard said.

“The foreign and shipping ministries have taken the necessary actions for the rescue of the hostages,” Greece’s Deputy Shipping Minister Thodoris Dritsas said in a statement.

The ship had sailed from China to Nigeria to load. Greece’s shipping ministry said the rest of the ship’s crew was safe.

Reporting by Lefteris Papadimas and George Georgiopoulos; editing by Andrew Roche

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
