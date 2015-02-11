FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Cypriot-flagged freighter runs aground off a Greek Aegean island
Sections
Featured
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Politics
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Police hunt for London train bomb suspects
Great Britain
Police hunt for London train bomb suspects
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
Business
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
February 11, 2015 / 8:02 AM / 3 years ago

Cypriot-flagged freighter runs aground off a Greek Aegean island

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ATHENS (Reuters) - Greek authorities have rescued all crew members of a Cypriot-flagged freighter which ran aground off a Greek Aegean island early on Wednesday, the Greek coastguard said on Wednesday.

The “Goodfaith” cargo ship, which was sailing empty from the port of Elefsina, near Athens, to Odessa, Ukraine, was driven ashore off the island of Andros and sent a distress signal in the early morning hours.

All 22 crew members were rescued by helicopters which rushed to the scene, a Greek coastguard official who declined to be named said.

Three tug ships have reached the area which is being hit by strong winds, the official said.

Reporting by Angeliki Koutantou; Editing by Jeremy Gaunt and Raissa Kasolowsky

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.