Greek Socialists yet to commit to new coalition

ATHENS (Reuters) - The leader of Greece’s Socialist PASOK party called for the swift formation of a new coalition government but did not say whether he had agreed to join after talks with conservatives who won a pivotal election on Sunday.
“The country needs a government right away and the negotiations must be wrapped up tomorrow,” Evangelos Venizelos told reporters after meeting New Democracy leader Antonis Samaras.
Reporting by Harry Papachristou; Writing by Matt Robinson, Editing by Michael Stott