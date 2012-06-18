FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Greek Socialists yet to commit to new coalition
June 18, 2012 / 4:08 PM / 5 years ago

Greek Socialists yet to commit to new coalition

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ATHENS (Reuters) - The leader of Greece’s Socialist PASOK party called for the swift formation of a new coalition government but did not say whether he had agreed to join after talks with conservatives who won a pivotal election on Sunday.

“The country needs a government right away and the negotiations must be wrapped up tomorrow,” Evangelos Venizelos told reporters after meeting New Democracy leader Antonis Samaras.

Reporting by Harry Papachristou; Writing by Matt Robinson, Editing by Michael Stott

