FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Greek civil aviation workers call strike against layoffs
Sections
Featured
Residents line up for diesel as fuel imports begin to unclog
Puerto Rico
Residents line up for diesel as fuel imports begin to unclog
Cox: Where are the taxpayers' private jets?
Breakingviews
Cox: Where are the taxpayers' private jets?
Royal Bank of Canada CEO says AI helping curb fraud
Reuters Newsmaker
Royal Bank of Canada CEO says AI helping curb fraud
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
August 2, 2013 / 5:29 PM / 4 years ago

Greek civil aviation workers call strike against layoffs

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

ATHENS (Reuters) - Greek civil aviation workers plan to disrupt flights for three days next week in protest at government plans to fire 300 airport staff, their union said on Friday.

Greek labor unions have gone on strike repeatedly since early 2010, when the country was plunged into a debt crisis and sought a bailout from the European Union and International Monetary Fund to avert bankruptcy.

The latest action, at the height of the tourist season, is against Athens’s plans to shrink its spendthrift civil service, widely blamed for the crisis, by firing thousands of workers.

The union representing the workers, OSYPA, plans to stage 24-hour rolling strikes on August 9-11.

Greece relies heavily on tourism to help pull it out of a deep recession but the strike will mostly affect smaller airports.

Traffic at major Greek airports is not expected to be disrupted because air traffic controllers are not participating.

Plans to fire the workers were “illegal, unconstitutional and beyond reason”, OSYPA said. In the past, Greek courts have ruled strikes affecting tourism illegal, forcing workers to call them off.

Firing public sector workers as part of measures Athens promised its lenders in return for billions of euros in aid is an incendiary issue in Greece, which is stuck in a sixth year of a recession that has pushed unemployment to a record 27 percent, twice the euro zone average.

Reporting by Karolina Tagaris and Renee Maltezou; Editing by Alistair Lyon

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.