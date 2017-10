ATHENS (Reuters) - Greek private sector workers will walk off the job for 24 hours on Feb, 20 to protest austerity measures prescribed by the country’s international lenders, their union GSEE said on Thursday.

Public sector union ADEDY is expected to join the strike, its general secretary Ilias Iliopoulos told Reuters.

Greek labor unions, who combined represent about 2.5 million workers, have staged repeated strikes since the debt crisis broke out in late 2009.