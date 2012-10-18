FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Italy finance minister says Greece will stay in euro zone
October 18, 2012 / 11:56 AM / in 5 years

Italy finance minister says Greece will stay in euro zone

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ROME (Reuters) - Greece will need more time to carry out reforms to its damaged economy but will not be driven from the euro zone, Italian Finance Minister Vittorio Grilli said on Thursday.

“It certainly can be saved and it will be saved,” Grilli told Italy’s Rai state television as the latest general strike and demonstration against repeated doses of austerity measures hit central Athens.

“It’s obvious that this process of restructuring is even harder than ours, but there are no alternatives. It will certainly need more time but Greece will be saved,” he said.

Reporting By James Mackenzie

