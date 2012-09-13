Greek unions call anti-austerity strike for September 26

ATHENS (Reuters) - Greece’s main labor unions urged workers to walk off the job for 24 hours on Sept 26, to protest a new wave of austerity measures demanded by the country’s international lenders, a union official told Reuters on Thursday.

“We can’t take any more austerity,” said Ilias Iliopoulos, secretary general of public sector union ADEDY. Greece’s private sector labor union confederation GSEE also takes part in the strike.

This will be the first major nationwide strike since the conservative-led coalition took over in June with a mandate to keep the country in the euro. Greek workers have repeatedly gone on strike since 2010, when the country agreed its first bailout deal with the European Union and the International Monetary Fund.