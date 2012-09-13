FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Greek unions call anti-austerity strike for September 26
Sections
Featured
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Las Vegas
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
September 13, 2012 / 12:09 PM / in 5 years

Greek unions call anti-austerity strike for September 26

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ATHENS (Reuters) - Greece’s main labor unions urged workers to walk off the job for 24 hours on Sept 26, to protest a new wave of austerity measures demanded by the country’s international lenders, a union official told Reuters on Thursday.

“We can’t take any more austerity,” said Ilias Iliopoulos, secretary general of public sector union ADEDY. Greece’s private sector labor union confederation GSEE also takes part in the strike.

This will be the first major nationwide strike since the conservative-led coalition took over in June with a mandate to keep the country in the euro. Greek workers have repeatedly gone on strike since 2010, when the country agreed its first bailout deal with the European Union and the International Monetary Fund.

Reporting by Renee Maltezou

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.