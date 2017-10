Masked protesters throw rocks at policemen following an anti-austerity march during a 24-hour strike in Athens February 20, 2013. Tens of thousands of Greeks took to the streets of Athens on Wednesday during a nationwide strike against wage cuts and high taxes that kept ferries stuck in ports, schools shut and hospitals with only emergency staff. REUTERS/Costas Baltas/ICON

ATHENS (Reuters) - Greek police fired tear gas to dispurse demonstrators in Athens on Wednesday as thousands of striking workers marched to parliament to protest austerity measures.

Reuters reporters saw riot police fire a few rounds of teargas during minor scuffles with hooded youths hurling rocks and bottles.