Greek civil servants call strike on September 24-25

ATHENS (Reuters) - Greece’s civil servants’ union ADEDY has called a 48-hour strike for Tuesday and Wednesday to protest against broad civil sector layoffs and transfers required by Greece’s international lenders.

“The union decided to continue its labor action against the government’s and the (EU/IMF/ECB) troika’s destructive policies,” it said.

Under the terms of its European Union-International Monetary Fund bailout, Greece must place 25,000 public sector workers in a so-called “mobility scheme” by the end of this year, under which they will be assessed and then transferred to other services or fired.