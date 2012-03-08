FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Greek debt swap take-up neared 95 percent before deadline: official
March 8, 2012 / 4:09 PM / 6 years ago

Greek debt swap take-up neared 95 percent before deadline: official

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ATHENS (Reuters) - Nearly 95 percent of bondholders had signed up for a debt swap to lighten Greece’s debt burden an hour before the 2000 GMT deadline expired, a senior Greek government official said on Thursday.

“About an hour before the deadline expired, the participation rate was nearing 95 percent and responses were still coming in,” a Greek government official told Reuters.

That meant Greece had easily topped the 90 percent target for participation it had set itself, in a major boost for the debt-stricken country.

Reporting by Lefteris Papadimas, Writing by Deepa Babington

