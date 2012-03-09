FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
"Mistake" to think Greek crisis over: German finance minister
Sections
Featured
U.S. hikes tensions in NAFTA talks with call for 'sunset clause'
Politics
U.S. hikes tensions in NAFTA talks with call for 'sunset clause'
How a homemade tool helped North Korea's missile program
North Korea Revealed
How a homemade tool helped North Korea's missile program
Facebook could do with more Sheryl Sandberg
Breakingviews
Facebook could do with more Sheryl Sandberg
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
March 9, 2012 / 1:48 PM / in 6 years

"Mistake" to think Greek crisis over: German finance minister

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN (Reuters) - It would be wrong to assume that the euro zone has resolved Greece’s sovereign debt crisis after the successful completion of the country’s debt swap with its private creditors, German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble said on Friday.

Athens won strong acceptance from its private creditors on Thursday for the bond swap deal, a crucial requirement for unlocking a second bailout from the European Union and the International Monetary Fund worth 130 billion euros.

“Greece has today got a clear opportunity to recover. But the precondition is that Greece uses this opportunity. It would be a big mistake to give the impression that the crisis has been resolved. They have an opportunity to solve it and they must use it,” Schaeuble told a news conference.

Reporting by Gernot Heller, Annika Breidthardt and Stephen Brown, writing by Gareth Jones

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.