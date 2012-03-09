"Mistake" to think Greek crisis over: German finance minister

BERLIN (Reuters) - It would be wrong to assume that the euro zone has resolved Greece’s sovereign debt crisis after the successful completion of the country’s debt swap with its private creditors, German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble said on Friday.

Athens won strong acceptance from its private creditors on Thursday for the bond swap deal, a crucial requirement for unlocking a second bailout from the European Union and the International Monetary Fund worth 130 billion euros.

“Greece has today got a clear opportunity to recover. But the precondition is that Greece uses this opportunity. It would be a big mistake to give the impression that the crisis has been resolved. They have an opportunity to solve it and they must use it,” Schaeuble told a news conference.