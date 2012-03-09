OLRTXT DBT FUND MMT GVD FINS BISV BSVC INSR BNK INS MCE MEVN

FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 9, 2012

Greece's Finance minister Evangelos Venizelos (C) arrives for a news conference in Athens March 9, 2012. Greece averted the immediate risk of an uncontrolled default on Friday, winning strong acceptance from its private creditors for a bond swap deal which will eat into its mountainous public debt and clear the way for a new international bailout. REUTERS/Yiorgos Karahalis

Greece hails “extremely” successful debt swap deal

ATHENS (Reuters) - A bond swap offer to ease the country’s debt burden has been very successful, Greece’s finance minister said on Friday after the exchange won strong acceptance from creditors and averted the immediate risk of a default by Athens.

“The debt swap had an extremely high degree of success,” Evangelos Venizelos told parliament in his first public comments since the official release of results from the offer.

Reporting by Harry Papachristou, Writing by Deepa Babington

