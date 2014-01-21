FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Greece says plane carrying Syrian delegation cleared for take-off
#World News
January 21, 2014 / 1:03 PM / 4 years ago

Greece says plane carrying Syrian delegation cleared for take-off

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ATHENS (Reuters) - A plane carrying a Syrian delegation to international peace talks in Switzerland was stopped in Athens on Tuesday but has since been cleared for take-off, the Greek foreign ministry spokesman.

“The issue has been settled, there was a small delay over formalities,” spokesman Konstantinos Koutras told Reuters.

“Everything is OK, it has been cleared for take-off,”

He did not specify the reasons why the plane had been held up. Syrian state television earlier said the plane was prevented from refueling after landing Athens airport.

Reporting by Harry Papachristou, editing by Deepa Babington

