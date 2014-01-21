Greece says plane carrying Syrian delegation cleared for take-off

ATHENS (Reuters) - A plane carrying a Syrian delegation to international peace talks in Switzerland was stopped in Athens on Tuesday but has since been cleared for take-off, the Greek foreign ministry spokesman.

“The issue has been settled, there was a small delay over formalities,” spokesman Konstantinos Koutras told Reuters.

“Everything is OK, it has been cleared for take-off,”

He did not specify the reasons why the plane had been held up. Syrian state television earlier said the plane was prevented from refueling after landing Athens airport.