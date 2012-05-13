FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Talks between Greek leaders hit impasse: Socialists
#World News
May 13, 2012 / 11:26 AM / 5 years ago

Talks between Greek leaders hit impasse: Socialists

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ATHENS (Reuters) - Talks between Greece’s three biggest political parties have hit an impasse, but there is still hope a government can be formed, Socialist leader Evangelos Venizelos said after a meeting of political leaders on Sunday.

“Even now, despite the impasse at the meeting we had with the president, I hold on to some limited optimism that a government can be formed,” Venizelos told party members after the meeting of the three political leaders and the country’s president.

Reporting by Harry Papachristou

