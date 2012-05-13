Talks between Greek leaders hit impasse: Socialists

ATHENS (Reuters) - Talks between Greece’s three biggest political parties have hit an impasse, but there is still hope a government can be formed, Socialist leader Evangelos Venizelos said after a meeting of political leaders on Sunday.

“Even now, despite the impasse at the meeting we had with the president, I hold on to some limited optimism that a government can be formed,” Venizelos told party members after the meeting of the three political leaders and the country’s president.