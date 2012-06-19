FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Greek parties to resume coalition talks on Wednesday
#World News
June 19, 2012 / 8:12 PM / in 5 years

Greek parties to resume coalition talks on Wednesday

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ATHENS (Reuters) - Negotiators from the three political parties that are in talks to form a coalition government in Greece to try to spare the debt-laden nation from bankruptcy ended talks late on Tuesday and were set to resume discussions on Wednesday morning.

“We discussed all political issues, we have made progress and we will continue talks tomorrow at 1000 GMT,” socialist PASOK party official Kostas Skandalidis said after talks ended.

Conservative New Democracy, which won the most seats at Sunday’s elections, has been discussing forming a government since Monday with PASOK and a smaller party, Democratic Left. The talks on Tuesday did not address who would be in the cabinet of the new government, another party official said.

Reporting by Harry Papachristou; Writing by Greg Roumeliotis; Editing by Louise Ireland

